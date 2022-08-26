Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Logs 620 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Delhi Friday recorded 620 Covid-19 cases with a reduced positivity rate of 3.74 per cent, while two more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

Delhi is reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases for the past week. (Representative photo)
Delhi is reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases for the past week. (Representative photo) AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:53 pm

Delhi Friday recorded 620 Covid-19 cases with a reduced positivity rate of 3.74 per cent, while two more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came out of 16,579 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 702 Covid-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent, and four fatalities.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,97,674, while the death toll rose to 26,448, it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 945 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, and six fatalities.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 3,206, down from 3,654 the previous day. As many as 2,256 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 356 are occupied, it said.

Related stories

Nashik Sees 49 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 279

Gujarat Records 290 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,826

There are 225 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Delhi Logs 620 Covid-19 Cases 2 Deaths Covid-19 Tolls New Cases Of Covid-19 Increase In Fatalities Death Tolls Patients Succumbed To The Infection Health Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?