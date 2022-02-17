Delhi Govt Introduces 11 More Specialised Schools Of Excellence

Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
SoSEs started by the city government provide students with world-class infrastructure and faculty for new-age curriculum and learning in specialised domains.

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 9:07 pm

Eleven new Specialised Schools of Excellence have been introduced in the national capital this year, taking the total number of such schools to 31, according to Delhi government officials.


“Following the extremely successful first year, 11 new Specialised Schools of Excellence (SoSEs) have been added to the list and now their numbers have increased to 31. These schools provide specialised education in five areas which include Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, high-end 21st century skills and Armed Forces Preparatory School," a senior Delhi government official said. 


“The process of admission for the new session has started in these schools now. Students can apply for admission in class 9 in their preferred domain till February 28. Along with this, admissions will also be taken in class 11 in STEM and Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) this year. Students willing to take admissions can reach out to the admission help desk set up at their nearest SoSE,” the official added.

SoSEs started by the city government provide students with world-class infrastructure and faculty for new-age curriculum and learning in specialised domains. The government has partnered with globally renowned institutions to provide education to children in SoSEs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), Australian Council for Educational Research, Boston Consulting Group, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Delhi, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Vidyamandir Classes, National School of Drama (NSD), Global Music Institute, Lend-a-Hand India, Manipal Academy of Higher Education.


“Armed Forces Preparatory School has also been included in SoSE this year. Its objective is to prepare students who dream of serving the nation by becoming officers in the Indian armed forces. In this session, admission will be taken for classes 9 and 11 in AFPS. Spread over an area of 14 acres in Jharoda Kalan, AFPS will be a residential school, where along with studies, students will be provided rigorous training to prepare them for joining Indian armed forces,” the official said. 

With PTI inputs

