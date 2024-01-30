Dense fog shrouded Delhi and its adjacent areas on Tuesday amid the prevailing cold conditions. A similar situation was observed in several cities of the neighbouring states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Weather Update: Dense Fog Blankets Delhi, Punjab UP, Haryana; Flight And Train Services Affected | Details
As per media reports, Delhi’s Janpath Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, and Nirankari Colony were covered under a thick blanket of fog this morning.
In a statement, IMD said, "Very dense fog in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan; dense fog in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh; moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and West UP and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi".
The minimum temperature in the national capital was expected to hover at around 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was expected to remain at around 22 degrees Celsius, according to the press statement by the IMD.
The air quality in the national capital also remained in the Very Poor category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering at around 328.
Flight and train operations affected
Owing to the dense layers of fog and the resulting low visibility, both flight and train operations have been affected.
In a statement on X, Delhi Airport said, "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III complaint may get affected. passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted".
Besides the flights, the Mumbai Rajdhani was earlier delayed by more than an hour while the Banglore Rajdhani was running late by more than two hours. The August Kranti Rajdhani Express was also running late reportedly..