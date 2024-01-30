Weather Update: Dense Fog Blankets Delhi, Punjab UP, Haryana; Flight And Train Services Affected | Details

As per media reports, Delhi’s Janpath Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, and Nirankari Colony were covered under a thick blanket of fog this morning.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was expected to hover at around 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was expected to remain at around 22 degrees Celsius, according to the press statement by the IMD.

The air quality in the national capital also remained in the Very Poor category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering at around 328.