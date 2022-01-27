Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19| Signs Of Cases Plateauing In Some Places: Govt

The Union Health Ministry said a decrease in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate have been observed in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana and West Bengal.

Covid-19| Signs Of Cases Plateauing In Some Places: Govt
Covid-19 cases plateauing in some places, says Govt. (File-Representational image) -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 5:46 pm

Early indications of Covid-19 infections plateauing have been reported in some places but the trend needs to be observed, the Union government said on Thursday whilst noting that 400 districts have logged weekly Covid positivity of over 10 per cent.

Stressing the need to continue with precautions to curb the surge in infections, it noted that Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan were recording a high number of Covid-19 cases.

However, a decrease in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate have been observed in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana and West Bengal, the government stated. 

Addressing a press conference here, Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary in the Health Ministry said, "A clear trend in terms of fewer Covid cases requiring oxygen-supported beds or ICU beds has been observed." 

"Also, active Covid-19 cases and corresponding deaths are much lower during the present wave compared to earlier surges," he said.

Warning against any lax in observing Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, Agarwal said 400 districts have reported over 10 per cent weekly Covid-19 positivity while in 141 districts it was between five to 10 per cent in the week ending January 26.

About the prevalence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, he said, 1,292 cases of the latest variant of concern were found on genome sequencing in December which rose to 9,672 in January.

The top 10 states in terms of active Covid cases were contributing over 77 per cent of total active infections in the country, Agarwal said, adding 11 states have over 50,000 active Covid cases while Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala have over 3 lakh active infections.

In response to a question, he said, "Early indications of Covid cases plateauing have been reported in some places but the trend needs to be observed and precautions need to be continued."

About the vaccine coverage, the press conference was informed that 97.03 lakh healthcare, frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above have been given the precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Also, 59 per cent of adolescents in the 15-18 year age group have so far received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The health ministry stressed that vaccination is providing support in terms of fewer cases, fewer hospitalizations and less severity in Covid-19 cases.

Tags

National Covid-19 India COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Union Health Ministry Coronavirus Omicron Variant Covid 19 Omicron
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

Assam- Arunachal Border: Road Construction Leads To Exchange Of Fire

Indian Frontline Worker Makes Miraculous Recovery From Covid-19 In UAE After Six Months

Covishield And Covaxin Get Regular Market Approval For Use In Adult Population

NEWSFLASH: 246 Militants Of United Gorkha People's Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army Surrender Before Assam CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day