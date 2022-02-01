Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

As per the revised guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), all the amusement or theme parks, swimming pools, restaurants, theaters, drama theatres and water parks can operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Representational Image - PTI

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 8:33 pm

As the number of positive Covid-19 cases dip in Mumbai, the civic body BMC on Tuesday curbed Call tourist locations, restaurants and theatres to operate or remain open with 50 per cent occupancy.

The beaches, gardens and parks would be accessible to people once again during normal hours while the ban on gathering of five or more people in public at night has been removed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The day before, the Maharashtra government relaxed several pandemic-related restrictions.

The new guidelines of the BMC will remain in force till February 28, 2022.

"There shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11.00 pm to 5.00 am," the guidelines said.

Amusement or theme parks, swimming pools, restaurants, theaters, natyagriha (drama theatres) and water parks can operate with 50 per cent capacity.Cultural and folk entertainment programs including `bhajan' will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall or pandal.

Marriages and competitive sports including horse-racing are allowed with 25 per cent occupancy of the venue.

"Marriages may have guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200, whichever is lower," the guidelines read.

"There shall be strict adherence to the rules regarding Covid Appropriate Behaviour" and action will be taken against violators under the Indian Penal Code, and Disaster Management Act, 2005, the BMC added. 

Tags

National Mumbai Covid-19 Restrictions Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Maharashtra
Outlook Newsletters

