Maiden Pharma Under WHO Scanner Over Cough Syrup Is A Repeat Offender: 10 Points

Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which has cine under the radar for exporting faulty medicine, has been a repeated offender, according to media reports. Several drugs by the pharma company were not found to be up to quality standards by four states of the country.

Four cough syrup manufactured by the said pharma has led to the death of 66 children in the Gambia, following which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an alert.

The cough syrup row in India has raised eyebrows after fatal elements like contained diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, were found in its content. These chemicals can lead to severe liver and kidney damage.

Here's what has happened so far: