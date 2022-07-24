Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bundelkhand Forts To Be Developed As New Centres Of Tourism

Chairing a meeting on maintenance of forts in Bundelkhand, Adityanath directed officials that besides light and sound shows, camping and trekking facilities at the Kalinjar Fort should be done with private partnership.

undefined
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials that forts in the region should be repaired.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 9:01 am

Forts located in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh would soon get a facelift with the state government planning to develop them as new centres of tourism. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials that forts in the region should be repaired.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently noted that Bundelkhand has many forts, and urged Adityanath to develop a tourism circuit in the region to attract tourists from all over the world.

Chairing a meeting on maintenance of forts in Bundelkhand, Adityanath directed officials that besides light and sound shows, camping and trekking facilities at the Kalinjar Fort should be done with private partnership.

Related stories

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches State's New Tourism Policy

Kerala Tourism Aims To Provide Visitors With Both Rural And Urban Experiences

Jharkhand Set To Launch New Policy To Revive The Tourism Sector

Water sports and adventure tourism activities should be started in Barua Sagar lake and in the lake located in the Talbehat Fort, he said, adding that a coffee table book on the archaeological, cultural and historical importance of forts should be brought out. The development of tourism at Rajapur --- the birthplace of Tulsidas -- should be done in a time-bound manner, the chief minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Bundelkhand Forts Develop New Centres Of Tourism Maintenance Light And Sound Shows Camping Trekking Kalinjar Fort Attract Tourists Private Partnership
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations