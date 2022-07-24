Bundelkhand Forts To Be Developed As New Centres Of Tourism

Forts located in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh would soon get a facelift with the state government planning to develop them as new centres of tourism. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials that forts in the region should be repaired.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently noted that Bundelkhand has many forts, and urged Adityanath to develop a tourism circuit in the region to attract tourists from all over the world.

Chairing a meeting on maintenance of forts in Bundelkhand, Adityanath directed officials that besides light and sound shows, camping and trekking facilities at the Kalinjar Fort should be done with private partnership.

Water sports and adventure tourism activities should be started in Barua Sagar lake and in the lake located in the Talbehat Fort, he said, adding that a coffee table book on the archaeological, cultural and historical importance of forts should be brought out. The development of tourism at Rajapur --- the birthplace of Tulsidas -- should be done in a time-bound manner, the chief minister said.

