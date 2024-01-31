In a country grappling with economic challenges and unemployment concerns, the allocation of budgetary resources towards employment initiatives is a critical aspect of governance. The Modi government's promises of job creation through various projects have been met with both anticipation and scepticism. As the latest budget unfolds, we delve into the intricacies of the budget allocation for employment and the ground realities of Modi's employment projects.

While the government may tout an increase in overall expenditure, the devil lies in the details. The 2023 budget, in particular, has allocated a substantial portion to infrastructure development and healthcare, but the specificity regarding job creation is lacking. The absence of a dedicated allocation for employment projects raises questions about the government's prioritization of this critical issue.

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several ambitious employment projects, each promising to address the nation's unemployment crisis. Prominent among these initiatives are 'Make in India,' 'Skill India,' 'Mudra Yojana,' and 'Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana.' However, the reality on the ground paints a more nuanced picture.