Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bombay HC Summons Nandurbar Collector Over High Number Of Malnutrition Deaths Among Tribals

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations filed in 2006 highlighting the high number of deaths of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in Melghat region of Maharashtra.

Bombay HC Summons Nandurbar Collector Over High Number Of Malnutrition Deaths Among Tribals
Bombay HC Summons Nandurbar Collector Over High Number Of Malnutrition Deaths Among Tribals File Photo/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 7:36 pm

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Nandurbar district collector to remain present in court over the high number of deaths among the tribal population there due to malnutrition and lack of medical facilities. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations filed in 2006 highlighting the high number of deaths of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in Melghat region of Maharashtra.

The court was informed that since January 2022 around 400 persons, including 86 children, had died in Nandurbar due to malnutrition and inadequate medical facilities. 

The bench noted that despite directing the collector of Nandurbar to file an affidavit on this last month, no affidavit had been filed.

"In view of this, we require the collector of Nandurbar to remain personally present before this court on September 23," the bench directed.

The court also noted it was not satisfied with the steps and measures proposed to be taken by the Maharashtra government to address the issues being faced by the tribal population in Melghat region.

"We are not satisfied. These steps are just lip service. Half baked information has been provided to us," the court said.

The HC asked the state government to file a better affidavit.

Related stories

Cannabis Plant Without Flowering Or Fruiting Tops Can't Be Considered 'Ganja': Bombay HC

Social Media, HR Gurus Take On Bombay Shaving Company CEO On 18-Hour Workday Post

Welcoming Convicts In Bilkis Bano Case With Garlands Defamed Hinduism: Ex-Bombay HC Judge Who Convicted Them

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Bombay High Court Justice Judicary Malnutrition Tribal Deaths Mumbai Maharashtra
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka