BHAVINI Hosts Industry Partnership Conclave to Drive Country''s Fast Breeder Reactor Expansion

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BHAVINI, a company under the Department of Atomic Energy, has successfully organised the partnership conclave for fast breeder reactor expansion

Department of Atomic Energy
BHAVINI Hosts Industry Partnership Conclave to Drive Country''s Fast Breeder Reactor Expansion Photo: Department of Atomic Energy Image

BHAVINI, a company under the Department of Atomic Energy, has successfully organised the partnership conclave for fast breeder reactor expansion.

The high-level event on Friday brought together senior representatives from leading public and private sector industries, technology partners, equipment manufacturers, and engineering organisations.

Key stakeholders associated with the Indian nuclear power programme gathered to forge a collaborative partnership and build a robust roadmap for the next phase of India’s nuclear energy growth, a release from Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) said.

The conclave opened with an inaugural session led by P A Suresh Babu, CMD of BHAVINI. He expressed gratitude to the industrial partners for their contributions to the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR).

He emphasised that a similar partnership-driven approach is vital to expand the FBR programme and achieve long-term energy security.

The conclave also highlighted India's climate goals. Industry leaders renewed their commitment to support the national objective of achieving clean, reliable, and sustainable nuclear power to achieve net zero by 2070. 

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