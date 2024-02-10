Ayodhya Ram Temple Has Transformed UP Into Hotel Development Hotspot: Report

The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram temple has played a pivotal role in transforming Uttar Pradesh into a hotspot for hotel development, said a report released by hospitality consultancy firm JLL.

According to the report, leading hotel chains, including Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), Marriott International, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, have capitalized on the emerging opportunities by signing hotel deals in the temple town.