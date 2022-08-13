Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

As 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Gains Pace, Disposal Of Flags A Matter Of Concern

 With 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign picking pace, Residents Welfare Association (RWAs) in the national capital are concerned about the disposal of these flags in a dignified manner after the celebrations.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 3:39 pm

 With 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign picking pace, Residents Welfare Association (RWAs) in the national capital are concerned about the disposal of these flags in a dignified manner after the celebrations.

RWAs across the city are brainstorming ideas to avoid disrespect for the national flag. They are running social media awareness campaigns about the rules to be followed. Some of them will also launch campaigns for the collection of flags from households and their respectful disposal.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' kicked off on Saturday. The Union government has urged people to hoist or display tricolours in their houses from August 13 to 15 to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Taking cognisance of the disposal of flags, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said it has given special instructions to its Safai Sainiks to collect dishevelled or soiled flags separately.

"MCD attaches huge importance and dignity to the national flag. In pursuance to this, it has given special instructions to its Safai Sainiks to collect dishevelled or soiled flags separately and deposit them in their respective zonal control room," MCD director (Press and Information) Amit Kumar told PTI.

"These flags will then be disposed of with all dignity and respect as per the prescriptions laid down in the Flag Code," he added.

According to the Flag Code, 2002, a damaged or soiled flag shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method consistent with its dignity.

Atul Goyal, who heads the United Residents Joint Action (URJA), a civil society initiative of 2,500 residents' welfare associations, said lakhs of flags will be used this Independence Day and they should be disposed of appropriately.

Related stories

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign: Iconic Art Deco Buildings In Mumbai's Marine Drive To Get Tricolour Glow

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign : India Post Sells Over 1 Crore National Flags In 10 Days

Flags Being Imported From China For 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Initiative, Alleges Maharashtra Congress Chief

"We don't want flags to be lying in dustbins or on roads. It is our pride and should be given the respect it deserves. The major challenge on authorities and us is to ensure that the flags are disposed of correctly," he said.

Goyal said URJA has issued a circular to all RWAs members to collect flags from their area and deposit them at a designated place. "URJA will then dispose of the flags and ensure there is no disrespect," he said.

B S Vohra, president of East Delhi RWAs joint front, shared a similar concern regarding flag disposal.

"To avoid any disrespect to the flag, we are running a social media campaign and informing people about the rules to be followed. After the celebration, we will also visit the localities and ensure there are no flags lying on roads," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Disposal Of These Flags In A Dignified Manner Matter Of Concern Residents Welfare Association (RWAs) National Capital United Residents Joint Action (URJA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live