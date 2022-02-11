Arunachal Pradesh Logs 76 New COVID-19 Cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, 14 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 63,890 on Friday, a senior Health department official said here.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 293, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The frontier state currently has 978 active COVID-19 cases, while 62,619 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 229 on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 98.01 per cent from 97.77 per cent the previous day, he said. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 260 followed by Lower Subansiri at 186, Tawang (78), West Kameng (60) and Lohit (59).

A total of 12,53,354 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 981 on Thursday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio dipped to 7.74 per cent from 7.95 per cent the previous day. State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said that as many as 16,03,229 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccine so far.

At least 60,768 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated and 20,202 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

With inputs from PTI.