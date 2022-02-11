Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 76 New COVID-19 Cases

Of the 76 fresh cases, 20 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, 10 from West Kameng, Lower Subansiri (8), Lohit (7), East Siang (5) and three each from East Kameng, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Tawang district respectively, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 76 New COVID-19 Cases
A father holds her daughter while a health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 6:03 pm

Arunachal Pradesh reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, 14 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 63,890 on Friday, a senior Health department official said here.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 293, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The frontier state currently has 978 active COVID-19 cases, while 62,619 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 229 on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Related stories

 Covid-19: India Logs 58,077 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 657 Fatalities

Amid Easing Of COVID-19 Curbs, Maha Health Minister Stresses On Need To Wear Mask

COVID-19 Severely Hampered Reading, Counting Abilities Of Children In Bengal: Survey

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 98.01 per cent from 97.77 per cent the previous day, he said. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 260 followed by Lower Subansiri at 186, Tawang (78), West Kameng (60) and Lohit (59).

A total of 12,53,354 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 981 on Thursday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio dipped to 7.74 per cent from 7.95 per cent the previous day. State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said that as many as 16,03,229 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccine so far.

At least 60,768 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated and 20,202 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Booster Dose Covid Deaths
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Seeks Response Of Bihar On Plea For Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Killer Of Patna Lawyer

SC Seeks Response Of Bihar On Plea For Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Killer Of Patna Lawyer

Mere Delay In Intimating Insurer Of Vehicle Theft No Ground For Denying Claim, Says SC

2 More Dead In Gurugram Building Collapse, Construction Company's MD Booked

Kashmir: Cop Killed, 4 Injured In Bandipora Militant Attack

Mamata Convenes Meeting Of TMC Top Brass Amid Growing Internal Strife

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail