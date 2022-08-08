Monday, Aug 08, 2022
All Puducherry Government Offices, Institutions To Remain Closed Tomorrow For Muharram

The holiday is not, however, covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, according to a press release on Monday. The release said all offices and institutions would work on August 20 (Saturday) to compensate the holiday declared for Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan announced a holiday on account of Muharram. AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 4:43 pm

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan announced a holiday for all Puducherry government offices and state-run institutions in the Union Territory on Tuesday on account of Muharram.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy in his message on the eve of Muharram greeted the people and pointed out that love and affection for fellow human beings should be nurtured and promoted for peace and progress.

(With PTI inputs)

