Admin Keeping Vigil After Rise In Water Flow In Yamuna At Hathnikund Barrage: Officials

Yamuna River water level may rise
Yamuna River water level rises Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 7:02 pm

The district administration here is maintaining a strict vigil on villages falling close to Yamuna following the rise in water flow in the river at the Hathnikund barrage on Monday morning, officials said. A discharge rate of over 2.95 lakh cusecs at 6 am was reported from the Hathnikund barrage, the highest so far this monsoon season, they said.

Following this, the district administration was maintaining a strict vigil on villages which are close to the river, officials said. Heavy rains have pounded Haryana and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh for the last few days.

Officials have advised people to stay away from the Yamuna river. Superintendent Engineer R S Mittal said after the rise in water flow in Yamuna in the morning at Hathini Kund barrage, an alert has been issued. Officials said water flow of over 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high flood. However, the flow rate dipped to 2,13,900 cusecs by 1 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

National
