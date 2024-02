National

Adivasi Activist Dayamani Barla Reacts To Hemant Soren's Arrest By ED

A day after Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, noted Adivasi activist Dayamani Barla responds to the JMM chief’s arrest. Earlier, Soren had recorded a video message before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, saying that "time has come to wage a war against a feudal system that oppresses poor, Dalit and tribals." Stay tuned for more updates.