Active COVID-19 Cases In Country Highest In 241 Days

An increase of 62,130 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. - PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 10:52 am

India logged 3,06,064 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,95,43,328, while the active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,89,848 with 439 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 5.69 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 93.07 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.03 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,68,04,145, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.24 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 162.26 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 439 new fatalities include 77 from Kerala and 44 from Maharashtra. A total of 4,89,848 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,115 from Maharashtra, 51,816 from Kerala, 38,582 from Karnataka, 37,218 from Tamil Nadu, 25,620 from Delhi, 23,056 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,338 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With inputs from PTI. 

National Active Covid Cases Covid Vaccination Covid Positivity Rate Covid-19 Cases Covid Deaths
