National

A Week After Blast, Rameshwaram Cafe To Reopen Tomorrow With CM, DCM As Chief Guests

According to the co-founders, Divya and Raghavendra Rao, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara are set to attend the reopening function at 6 pm.

P
PTI
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
PTI
A Week After Blast, Rameshwaram Cafe To Reopen Tomorrow With CM, DCM As Chief Guests Photo: PTI
info_icon

A week after a blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield here, the popular eatery is set to reopen the branch on Friday on the auspicious occasion of Shivaratri.

According to the co-founders, Divya and Raghavendra Rao, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara are set to attend the reopening function at 6 pm.

On March 1, a man walked into the cafe and set down a bag carrying explosives nearby, which had a timer set for an hour, police said, adding that the blast that took place an hour later injured 10 people.

The National Investigation Agency has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh to find the suspect, whose image has been captured on CCTV.

Tags

Karnataka

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement