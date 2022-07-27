916 More Covid Cases, One Death In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 916 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its tally to 2,96,590, officials said. A 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Chamba district, they said, adding the death toll in the state reached 4,138.

The active COVID-19 cases have now risen to 4,914, the officials said. On Wednesday, 5,776 samples were taken for testing and 916 of them were confirmed positive for coronavirus, they said.

As many as 542 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,87,517, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)