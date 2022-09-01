3 Killed In Lightning During Weekly Haat At Jharkhand Village

Three people were killed and two persons critically injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Mathurapur in the Jasidih police station area when a weekly haat was underway, they said.

A large number of farmers had gathered at the haat to sell their produce.

"Due to sudden lightning, three persons were killed and two others injured. The injured persons were admitted to the Deoghar Sadar hospital for treatment," said Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat.

The deceased were identified as Ahamed Seikh (65), Kalimuddin Ansari (50), and Lakshman Kumar Mandal (22).

In Dumka, a 36-year-old man died in lightning in Sakri village in the Jarmundi police station area. He was identified as Daulat Goswami, sub-divisional officer Maheswar Mahto said.

(Inputs from PTI)