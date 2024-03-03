3 Killed, 4 Injured As Car Rams Into Truck On Delhi's Badarpur Flyover

Three men were killed while four others suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a moving truck on the Badarpur flyover in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place Saturday late night when the group of seven persons, all residents of Sanjay Colony in Okhla, was returning from a wedding function in Haryana's Faridabad, they added.

"A PCR call was received at 12.48 am at Badarpur police station wherein the caller informed that an accident took place between a car and a truck on the Badarpur flyover near Honda Showroom," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.