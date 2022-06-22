Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
22-Year-Old Brain-Dead Student Gives 8 People New Lease Of Life

A 22-year-old brain-dead college student gave life to 8 people after his organs were harvested and transplanted.

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 7:06 pm

Coimbatore, Jun 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old braindead college student gave 8 people a new lease of life as his organs were harvested and transplanted at a hospital here. 
      
S V Dhineesh of Salem met with an accident near Annur, some 35 km from here, on June 18 and was taken to a private hospital for first aid and then admitted to KMCH here for specialized treatment.
    
As he did not respond to treatment, he was declared braindead on June 20, a release from KMCH said on Wednesday.
    
His parents -  Venkateswaran and Shanthi - came forward to donate their son's heart, kidneys, liver, eyes, skin, and bones as was prescribed by the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu, the release said.

