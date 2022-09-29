Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
15 Prisoners Serving Life Terms Pardoned And Released In Tripura

On Thursday, 15 prisoners serving life sentences were pardoned and released after they were found to be corrected, officials said.

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 7:21 pm

For the first time in Tripura as many as 15 prisoners serving life terms were pardoned and released after they were found corrected, officials said on Thursday. 

The prisoners pardoned include a CRPF jawan from Agra and two women, the officials said.

Fourteen of the 15 prisoners were released from Bishalgarh Kendriya Sansodhanagar on Wednesday in the presence of the state Minister for Prison Ram Prasad Paul and senior prison officials.

The CRPF jawan is at present lodged in a jail in Agra and the decision on his release will be communicated to the jail authority soon, the officials said. 

He was posted in Tripura and was convicted to a life term after he was found guilty of killing an official of the force in 2008. 

“All the prisoners were released under the new Tripura Sansodhnagar Rules-2021 ... This is the first time that so many convicted prisoners have been pardoned and released. Earlier it was one or two prisoners were released as special cases," Paul told PTI. 

He said the prisoners who were pardoned had already spent 14 to 15 years behind bars and had rectified themselves completely during their prison days. 

“We want to turn all the jails into correctional centers under the new law," the minister added.

