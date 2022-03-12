Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

1,088 COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths In Kerala

The Department of Health said in a press release that 22,050 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

1,088 COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths In Kerala
COVID in Kerala. (Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 11:57 pm

 Kerala reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases and 31 related deaths on Saturday. These took the total infected to 65,20,213 and fatalities to 66,793 so far.
       

Of the 31, one was reported in the last 24 hours, four occurred in the last few days but were not recorded because of late receipt of documents; 26 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, said an official press release.
             

The Department of Health said in a press release that 22,050 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the most cases with 217 followed by Kottayam with 145  and Kozhikode with 107.
             

Related stories

Ladakh Records Seven Fresh Covid-19 Cases; 13 Recoveries

Odisha Records Lowest Covid Cases Since Mar '21

President Kovind Grieves Loss Of Lives In Delhi Fire Incident

Currently, there are 9,530 active cases out of which 9.5 per cent are in hospitals, according to the release. Of those infected, three people came from outside the State, 1,028 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 53 is yet to be traced. Four health workers are among the infected.
             

Today, 2,037 people recuperated from the disease and took the total cured till date to 64,43,070.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Surge India Covid-19 Vaccination Kerala Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court