Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Waterways Key To Increase Farmers' Income, Job Creation,' Says Yogi Adityanath

The CM said this as he laid foundation of 47 projects in the district worth Rs 80 crore. “Farmers organisations will produce different vegetables, and that will reach the international market.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 6:34 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that waterways were a key to increasing farmers' income and local job creation as he laid foundation of projects worth Rs 80 crore.  

"Ballia is known for its rebellious behaviour. And a beginning has been made today so that it can forge its own identity,” Adityanath said at a public programme held at the Police Line.

The CM said this as he laid foundation of 47 projects in the district worth Rs 80 crore. “Farmers organisations will produce different vegetables, and that will reach the international market. If farmers income has to be doubled, then the journey from the farm to the market has to be improved," he said.  

He said that there is an immense scope of food processing enterprises and sending them through waterways."Ganga and Saryu flow in Ballia, which can help the agriculture produce travel to the world market through water routes.

“If the Haldi-Varanasi waterway via Ballia is used, then thousands of people will get jobs here alone, and they will not have to go to other states for work," he said.

Earlier in the day, the CM unveiled a statue  of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar at Chandra Shekhar Udyan. He said that the socialist leader rose above party lines, and did politics of values and ideals.  

Chandra Shekhar, who was India’s prime minister during 1990-91, was born in Ibrahimpatti village of Ballia. "He had admirers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Maharashtra to the North-East, and even in Nepal and Bangladesh. For him, the interest of the nation was above all. When democracy was being crushed in the country, he opposed it," Adityanath said.  

He also said that the women self-help groups can be linked with garment manufacturers to strengthen rural development. 

Related stories

CM Yogi Adityanath Dedicates Projects Worth Rs 1,670 Crore In Noida, Greater Noida

SP Accuses Yogi Adityanath Govt Of Not Fulfilling Promise Of Free Cylinder To Ujjwala Beneficiaries

Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Sentenced To 3-Year Prison In Hate Speech Case Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Increase Farmers' Income Job Creation Foundation Of Projects Public Programme Haldi-Varanasi Waterway Former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar Chandra Shekhar Udyan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, India Beat Zimbabwe By 71 Runs - Highlights

India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, India Beat Zimbabwe By 71 Runs - Highlights

ISL 2022-23: Chennai Hand East Bengal 1-0 Defeat

ISL 2022-23: Chennai Hand East Bengal 1-0 Defeat