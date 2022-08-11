'Even Dogs Can't Eat This Food...': UP Police Cries On Street Over Poor Quality Of Mess Food

A video of an Uttar Pradesh police weeping in public over the quality of the food served in the mess is going viral, raising a hue and cry on social media.



In the video, constable Manoj Kumar from the Firozabad district is seen weeping bitterly in public as he speaks of the food quality. A huge crowd also gathers around Kumar as he stands with a plate of rotis, dal and rice while a senior official tries to pacify him in a bid to take him back to the police station.



Staging a demonstration, Kumar is heard saying, "Policemen are eating this food after 12 hours of duty. Even a dog won’t eat this. We can’t eat this food. How can we do our duties if we don’t have anything in our bellies?”



He further stated that the UP government had assured that the allowance to police personnel will be increased so that they can have a nutritious diet. However, Kumar complains of being served substandard food throughout.



Kumar further alleged that following the protest against the food being served to officials of lwer=ranks, he has been threatened to be fired.



:Government makes us work for 12-12 hours and gives such food in return" Manoj Kumar, a constable of UP Police posted at Firozabad Headquarters narrates his agony @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/xtiBhxUQtJ — Mister J. (@Angryoldman_J) August 10, 2022

A UP police constable posted in Firozabad district protests against the quality of food served at the mess in police lines. He was later whisked away. A probe has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/nxspEONdNN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 10, 2022





Responding to his allegations, Firozabad police in a tweet said that constable Manoj Kumar has a history of disciplinary issues and has been punished 15 times in the past over irregularity and other such issues.





A probe has been ordered into the incident.