Waymo Taxi Torched During Lunar New Year Celebrations In San Francisco

Amid the Lunar New Year festivities in San Francisco on Saturday night, chaos erupted on the streets of the city's Chinatown neighborhood as a driverless taxi was set ablaze by an unruly crowd.

According to reports from The San Francisco Standard, vandals surrounded a Waymo robotaxi before smashing its window and hurling fireworks inside. The incident occurred on Jackson Street near Grant Street and was captured on camera, showing the vehicle engulfed in flames and smoke.