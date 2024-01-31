Taylor Drift Tops List In Minnesota's Snowplow Naming Contest

Winter travelers in northwestern Minnesota can now feel more at ease hitting the roads, as Taylor Drift takes the lead in clearing their path.

In Minnesota's fourth annual Name a Snowplow contest, Taylor Drift, named after Taylor Swift, emerged as the clear winner with 12,027 votes. This plow garnered nearly twice as many votes as the second-place finisher, Clark W. Blizzwald, inspired by the iconic character from "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation."

The announcement on Tuesday revealed a total of eight new names for snowplows. The other winners, in order of votes received out of 49 finalists, include Dolly Plowton, Waipahinte (a Dakota word for "snowplow"), Beyonsleigh, You’re Killin’ Me Squalls, Fast and Flurrious, and Barbie’s Dream Plow.

Governor Tim Walz, speaking at a news conference, praised Minnesotans for their enthusiastic participation in the contest. "Minnesotans vote in huge numbers for these," he said, emphasizing the creativity displayed by thousands of participants. Walz expressed gratitude to the state’s snowplow drivers for their dedication, highlighting their efforts in challenging conditions, working 12-hour shifts, and clearing extensive stretches of roads.

The winning names were assigned to snowplows in different districts, with Taylor Drift designated for use in northwest Minnesota and Barbie’s Dream Plow assigned to the Twin Cities metro area.

The tradition of naming snowplows in Minnesota began in 2020, providing a source of entertainment and distraction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anne Meyer, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, emphasized the contest's dual purpose: bringing joy to the community and enhancing the visibility and safety of the snowplow operators.

Meyer urged motorists to exercise caution by slowing down and maintaining a safe distance from snowplows. Each winter season in Minnesota, around 100 snowplows are involved in accidents, underscoring the importance of promoting awareness and safety.

Waipahinte made history as the first Dakota name chosen for a snowplow through popular vote. In addition to the contest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has previously assigned Dakota and Ojibwe names, such as Icamna-Blizzard, Giiwedin-The North Wind, and Goonodaabaan-Snow Vehicle, to acknowledge the highways adjacent to tribal lands.

The Name a Snowplow contest, with over 50,000 submissions since 2020, has gained popularity beyond Minnesota. Other states and cities, including Alaska, California, Ohio, and Massachusetts, have adopted similar contests to name their snowplows. Previous winners in Minnesota include Plowy McPlowFace, Darth Blader, Blizzard of Oz, Scoop Dogg, and Han Snolo.