Paramount Global To Lay Off 800 Employees To Reduce Costs And Grow Revenue

The layoffs are expected to affect personnel across various regions globally, with notifications being delivered to affected employees in the United States by the close of business on Tuesday, according to Bakish's memo. He expressed confidence that these adjustments would position the company to capitalize on its current momentum and advance its strategic objectives for the upcoming year.

Among the casualties of the layoffs are some prominent journalists from CBS News. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues were reportedly informed of their termination on Tuesday. Their departure from the network signifies a loss of seasoned talent, with Herridge having joined CBS News from Fox News in 2019 and Pegues serving since 2013 in various reporting capacities, including hosting the podcast "America: Changed Forever."

Notably, Herridge's tenure at CBS News was marked by her involvement in a First Amendment lawsuit concerning her refusal to divulge her sources for investigative stories she covered during her tenure at Fox News. While CBS News declined to comment on the layoffs, the development underscores the challenges faced by seasoned journalists amid industry-wide restructuring efforts.

The layoffs at Paramount Global come amidst swirling rumors of a potential change in ownership. Shari Redstone, the heiress to Paramount's parent company, National Amusements, has reportedly explored selling her stake in the media conglomerate. Speculation about a merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, helmed by David Zaslav, has also emerged, alongside takeover bids from entities like David Ellison's Skydance and RedBird Capital.