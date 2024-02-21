Missing 11-Year-Old Audrii Cunningham Found Dead In Texas River

The search for missing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham ended tragically on Tuesday afternoon when her body was found in the Trinity River, Polk County officials confirmed. The young girl had vanished six days prior, last seen near her Livingston home on Thursday morning.

"My heart aches with this news," said Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, expressing his deepest sympathies to Audrii's family and loved ones.

Don McDougal, the last person seen with Audrii, is expected to face capital murder charges in connection with her death. He was initially detained last Friday as a person of interest and will be formally arrested upon warrant issuance.

District Attorney Shelly Bush-Sitton emphasized the ongoing investigation's sensitivity and acknowledged the difficulty for Audrii's family and the community.