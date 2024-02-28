Macy's Is Closing 150 Stores, Reveals New Strategy Amidst Retail Evolution

Macy’s is undergoing a transformation aimed at revitalizing the struggling retailer and ensuring its longevity in a rapidly evolving retail landscape. The iconic brand is embracing a new strategy that involves a shift towards smaller yet more luxurious stores to better meet the changing preferences of shoppers.

To achieve this, Macy’s is downsizing. The company plans to close 150 underperforming stores, with 50 closures slated by the end of 2024 and the remaining 100 over the subsequent years. By 2026, Macy’s store count will be reduced to 350, marking a substantial reduction from its current footprint, as announced by the company.