How Netflix's 'The Gentlemen' Redefines Quintessential British Style

The fashion portrayed in "The Gentlemen" aims to capture the class signifiers of the English upper crust, a theme amplified by Ritchie's signature style. However, foreign audiences have been surprised to discover that these looks are not far removed from reality. Ings, reflecting on his character's wardrobe, stated, "The lovely guy who’s the real duke of the house... would come down... in the bright red cords and the checked shirt there – for sure I don’t think there’s anything in it, in terms of the Horniman clan and that fashion, which is so unbelievable."