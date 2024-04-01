How Netflix's 'The Gentlemen' Redefines Quintessential British Style

Netflix's series 'The Gentlemen' is the hottest topic right now and it's not just because of its gripping storyline. Viewers are absolutely hooked on the extravagant and quintessentially British outfits sported by the characters.
With heritage checks, tweeds, and sharp tailoring reminiscent of old-money English upper-class style, the show has sparked a fashion frenzy, with fans eager to emulate the noble-turned-gangster aesthetic portrayed by director Guy Ritchie.
The series features a myriad of striking ensembles, from the red velvet suit worn by Susie Glass, played by Kaya Scodelario, to the three-piece tweed donned by Theo James as Eddie Horniman. Even the eccentricities, such as Freddy, played by Daniel Ings, sporting a hand-feathered chicken costume, have caught the audience's attention.
Advertisement
Since the show's release, online discussions about translating these extravagant outfits into real-life fashion have surged. Pinterest reports a significant increase in searches for terms like 'Theo James aesthetic,' 'flat cap,' 'tweed jacket outfit,' and 'vintage watches.' Responding to this demand, Asos has launched a guide on how to recreate the show's style using its clothing, while Savile Row tailor Henry Poole & Co has partnered with Netflix to offer bespoke cufflinks and silk scarves.
Notably, brands featured in the series have experienced a surge in sales. Cordings of Piccadilly, known for its traditional English attire, revealed that items such as the Wincanton trousersuit worn by Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina are now on a waiting list. Similarly, Clare Haggas, the supplier of printed scarves, has witnessed a notable increase in website visits and sales.
Advertisement
The fashion portrayed in "The Gentlemen" aims to capture the class signifiers of the English upper crust, a theme amplified by Ritchie's signature style. However, foreign audiences have been surprised to discover that these looks are not far removed from reality. Ings, reflecting on his character's wardrobe, stated, "The lovely guy who’s the real duke of the house... would come down... in the bright red cords and the checked shirt there – for sure I don’t think there’s anything in it, in terms of the Horniman clan and that fashion, which is so unbelievable."
Loulou Bontemps, the costume designer for the series, drew inspiration from observing people in London and the countryside. She emphasized the use of quintessentially British brands to create believable yet stylish looks. According to Bontemps, the show's fashion reflects a blend of tradition and eccentricity, portraying characters who adhere to traditional attire but with a twist of individuality.
Ings further elaborated on his character's style, describing it as posh eccentricity that communicates ultimate privilege. He recounted a disagreement with Ritchie over the extent of his character's flamboyance, highlighting the meticulous attention the director pays to his characters' attire.
The fascination with the outfits in "The Gentlemen" extends beyond mere aesthetics. Helen Warner, an associate professor at the University of East Anglia, believes that the show's fashion tells a story of British class idiosyncrasies and reflects a growing interest in eco-friendly, circular fashion.