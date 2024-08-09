Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?

Generation Jones is often distinguished by its members’ unique experiences, particularly their too-young age to be drafted into wars like their older peers. This contrasts sharply with the broader 18-year span of the Baby Boomer label, which encompasses vastly different life events. While Boomers were teenagers during the Summer of Love, Jonesers came of age during the Watergate scandal and are more likely to relate to the music and culture of the 1980s than the 1970s.