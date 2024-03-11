California Workers Sue Disney Over Alleged Low Wages, Struggle To Afford Basic Needs

More than 100 maintenance workers employed by Disney in southern California have filed a lawsuit against the entertainment giant, claiming they are being paid less than fast-food workers in the state and are forced to work overtime without proper compensation.

Lead plaintiff Charlie Torres shared his experience with FOX Business, revealing that many workers, including himself, are compelled to take on second jobs just to make ends meet. Despite working over 48 hours a week at Disney, Torres found himself delivering pizzas for Pizza Hut five nights a week.

According to Ron Zambrano, Torres' attorney from West Coast Trial Lawyers in Los Angeles, these maintenance workers are struggling financially amid a regional housing crisis and rising inflation. Zambrano highlighted that larger chain franchise owners are legally required to pay at least $20 per hour, a rate higher than what some Disney workers are reportedly earning.