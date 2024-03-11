California Workers Sue Disney Over Alleged Low Wages, Struggle To Afford Basic Needs

More than 100 maintenance workers employed by Disney in southern California have filed a lawsuit against the entertainment giant, claiming they are being paid less than fast-food workers in the state and are forced to work overtime without proper compensation.
Lead plaintiff Charlie Torres shared his experience with FOX Business, revealing that many workers, including himself, are compelled to take on second jobs just to make ends meet. Despite working over 48 hours a week at Disney, Torres found himself delivering pizzas for Pizza Hut five nights a week.
According to Ron Zambrano, Torres' attorney from West Coast Trial Lawyers in Los Angeles, these maintenance workers are struggling financially amid a regional housing crisis and rising inflation. Zambrano highlighted that larger chain franchise owners are legally required to pay at least $20 per hour, a rate higher than what some Disney workers are reportedly earning.
The lawsuit alleges that Disney fails to provide adequate compensation, with some workers earning as little as $17.50 an hour. Moreover, Disney supposedly requires employees to provide their own tools, a practice that should entitle them to double the state's minimum wage under California law.
Zambrano criticized Disney for not providing tools and forcing employees to spend significant amounts out of their own pockets on necessary equipment. He emphasized that such expenses burden workers already struggling to afford basic necessities like groceries.
The class-action complaint filed on Friday seeks unpaid wages, interest, and legal costs from Disney. The lawsuit also accuses Disney of failing to provide final paychecks on time for workers who were terminated or resigned.
This legal action against Disney adds to existing criticism of the company's treatment of its employees, particularly those working in theme parks. Reports have surfaced of theme park workers living in their cars due to financial hardship, with tragic incidents such as the death of Yeweinishet Mesfin, who passed away in her car in 2016 after reportedly working as a night custodian.
Torres, who had worked alongside Mesfin, expressed his awareness of the struggles faced by Disney employees, with some resorting to living in their vehicles to survive.