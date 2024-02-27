Bodies Of Jesse Baird & Partner Found In Bungonia, Jilted Police Officer Is Suspected To Be The Killer

Australian authorities made a grim discovery on Tuesday as they found the bodies of a couple, allegedly murdered by a former police officer, concealed under rocks and debris on a rural property. The breakthrough came after the suspect provided information to investigators, leading them to the hidden remains.

The victims, identified as former television reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and his partner, flight attendant Luke Davies, 29, were found in surfboard bags, believed to have been used by the perpetrator to transport the bodies from Baird's Sydney home. The bodies were recovered at a property near Bungonia, approximately 200 kilometers southwest of Sydney.

Senior-Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, who had a previous relationship with Baird, was arrested on Friday and charged with the couple's murder. Despite initial silence, Lamarre-Condon reportedly cooperated with authorities on Tuesday, revealing the location of the bodies.

Police suspect that the suspect first disposed of the bodies on Wednesday before returning alone the following day to relocate them, fearing potential disclosure by a companion unaware of the situation.

The shocking revelation that a former police officer allegedly committed the murders using his service pistol has sent shockwaves across the nation. The incident prompted organizers of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to request that police refrain from participating in the annual parade, citing community distress.

The exclusion of police from the parade has sparked debate, with some calling for the withdrawal of government funding for the event. Despite the controversy, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged the grief within the LGBTQ community and emphasized the progress made in police-community relations since the event's inception in 1978.

The tragic deaths of Baird and Davies have left a profound impact on communities nationwide, with the Mardi Gras board expressing solidarity with the affected families and opting to exclude police from this year's parade in light of the ongoing investigation.