Asian American Republican Coalition Endorses Former President Donald Trump In Nov Election

“Second, is foreign policy. We are now totally disrespected by the people in the entire (world) so many countries. People don't give us the respect they used to give us. If President Trump can go to North Korea and talk to the dictator (Kim Jong Un), if President Trump can talk to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, if President Trump can do other things, which is really good for the peace of this world. These wars could not have happened,” said Bhatt, a New Jersey-based businessman.