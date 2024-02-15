US: 8 Children Among 22 Hit By Gunfire At Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade; 1 Killed

Social media users posted shocking videos of police running through a crowded scene as people in attendance hurriedly scrambled for cover and ran away. One video showed someone apparently performing chest compressions on a shooting victim as another person, seemingly writhing in pain, lay on the ground nearby. People screamed in the background.

Another video showed two onlookers chasing and tackling someone, holding that person down until two police officers arrived. Kansas City has long struggled with gun violence, and in 2020 it was among nine cities targeted by the US Justice Department to crack down on violent crime. In 2023 the city matched a record with 182 homicides, most of which involved guns.

Mayor Quinton Lucas has joined with mayors across the country in calling for new laws to reduce gun violence, including mandating universal background checks. Lucas, who attended the celebration with his wife and mother, said he was heartbroken and angry. “This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we'll remember for some time,” Lucas said. \

Lisa Money of Kansas City, Kansas, was trying to gather some confetti near the end of the parade when she heard somebody yell, “Down, down, everybody down!” At first Money thought somebody might be joking until she saw the SWAT team jumping over the fence.

“I can't believe it really happened. Who in their right mind would do something like this? This is supposed to be a day of celebration for everybody in the city and the surrounding area. and then you've got some idiot that wants to come along and do something like this,” she said.

Kevin Sanders, 53, of Lenexa, Kansas, said he heard what sounded like firecrackers and then people running. After that initial flurry, calm returned, and he didn't think much of it. But he said 10 minutes later, ambulances started showing up. “It sucks that someone had to ruin the celebration, but we are in a big city,” Sanders said.