Unexpected Snowstorm Turns US City White, 800 Flights Cancelled | In Pics

Crews work to deice airplanes at Denver International Airport during a major snowstorm that led to the cancellation of over 800 flights in Denver, Colorado.
Normally heavily travelled, the eastbound lanes of Sixth Avenue at Kipling are open as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Lakewood, Colorado. Forecasters predict that the storm will persist until early Friday, snarling traffic along Colorado's Front Range communities.
A homeowner clears snow from a walkway as a late winter storm regained strength and resumed snowing in Denver.
A bicycle sits covered with snow as a city bus moves along the westbound lanes of Speer Boulevard as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Denver.
Snow tops a picnic table and chairs on the bridge over Clear Creek with the Coors Brewery in the background as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Denver.
An electric Nissan Leaf gets a charge at a station as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Golden, Colorado.
Pedestrians cross Washington Street as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Golden, Colorado.
A man clears snow from a walkway as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Golden, Colorado.
Four-year-old isabel Prileszky, left, and her 3-year-old brother, Adam, help build a fort of snow as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Denver.