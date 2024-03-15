International

Unexpected Snowstorm Turns US City White, 800 Flights Cancelled | In Pics

Denver, Colorado, in the US, known for its sunny days and mild winters, was unexpectedly blanketed by a strong late winter storm, turning the city into a picturesque yet challenging winter wonderland. As the storm dropped up to a foot of snow across the region, daily life was disrupted and travel plans were hit with the cancellation of over 800 flights.