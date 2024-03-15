International

Unexpected Snowstorm Turns US City White, 800 Flights Cancelled | In Pics

Denver, Colorado, in the US, known for its sunny days and mild winters, was unexpectedly blanketed by a strong late winter storm, turning the city into a picturesque yet challenging winter wonderland. As the storm dropped up to a foot of snow across the region, daily life was disrupted and travel plans were hit with the cancellation of over 800 flights.

March 15, 2024
Denver Snowstorm | Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP

Crews work to deice airplanes at Denver International Airport during a major snowstorm that led to the cancellation of over 800 flights in Denver, Colorado.

Denver Snowstorm | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Normally heavily travelled, the eastbound lanes of Sixth Avenue at Kipling are open as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Lakewood, Colorado. Forecasters predict that the storm will persist until early Friday, snarling traffic along Colorado's Front Range communities.

Denver Snowstorm | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
A homeowner clears snow from a walkway as a late winter storm regained strength and resumed snowing in Denver.

Denver Snowstorm | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
A bicycle sits covered with snow as a city bus moves along the westbound lanes of Speer Boulevard as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Denver.

Denver Snowstorm | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Snow tops a picnic table and chairs on the bridge over Clear Creek with the Coors Brewery in the background as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Denver.

Denver Snowstorm | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
An electric Nissan Leaf gets a charge at a station as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Golden, Colorado.

Denver Snowstorm | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Pedestrians cross Washington Street as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Golden, Colorado.

Denver Snowstorm | Photo: Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP
Crews work to deice airplanes at Denver International Airport during a major snowstorm that led to the cancellation of over 800 flights in Denver.

Denver Snowstorm | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
A man clears snow from a walkway as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Golden, Colorado.

Denver Snowstorm | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Four-year-old isabel Prileszky, left, and her 3-year-old brother, Adam, help build a fort of snow as a late winter storm dropped up to a foot of snow in Denver.

