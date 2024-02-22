Pakistan Elections: Who Is Pakistan's Next PM Shehbaz Sharif, What His Rise Means For Pakistan's Politics?

Secondly, among the Sharif siblings, Shehbaz is more preferred by Pakistan's all-powerful military. While Nawaz has a history of having run-ins with the military, Shehbaz has been much more pragmatic and is known to be on good terms with the country's generals. While Imran has now emerged as the staunchest critic of the Pakistani military and has railed against the establishment with unprecedented ferocity and popular support, Nawaz too had mounted an opposition against the military briefly after being ousted in 2017 as the PM of Pakistan in legal troubles fuelled by the military's distaste for him.