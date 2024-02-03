Pakistan Court Sentences Imran Khan And Wife To Seven Years In 'Un-Islamic Nikah' Case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to seven years in prison in a case related to an alleged violation of the Islamic practice of observing a mandatory pause between two marriages, known as Iddat. The case was filed by Bibi's first husband, Khawar Maneka, who claimed that the couple was in an adulterous relationship before their marriage, which is punishable by death by stoning.
Pakistan's court sentences former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in prison over the 'un-Islamic nikah' case, filed by Bibi's first husband, Khawar Maneka.
The sentencing comes less than a week before the upcoming general elections on February 8, adding to Khan's challenges as the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party. This is the fourth conviction for the 71-year-old Khan since 2022, who is already facing legal troubles, including a 10-year sentence in the cipher case and a 14-year sentence in the Toshakhana case.
The verdict was delivered by Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah a day after a 14-hour hearing inside Adiala Jail premises in Rawalpindi. Both Khan and Bushra were present in the courtroom when the decision was announced, and fines of Rs 5,00,000 were imposed on the couple.
Khan expressed his view that the case was created to "humiliate and disgrace" him and his spouse. He emphasized that this case marked the first instance in history related to Iddat and the first time someone received a 14-year imprisonment in a Toshakhana corruption case.
The court completed the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses and rejected the defense's request for additional witnesses. Khan and Bibi submitted a joint statement answering 13 questions, and the court rejected pleas for acquittal and jurisdiction.
Bibi contested the divorce certificate, claiming it was fabricated, and stated that she completed her mandatory Iddat period from April to August 2017 after receiving a verbal triple talaq (divorce) from Maneka in April 2017. The marriage with Khan took place on January 1, 2018, and Bibi, known as a faith healer, reportedly had a significant influence on the former premier during his time in office.
This latest sentence adds to the legal woes of Imran Khan, who has already faced three convictions since his ousting from power in 2022. Earlier this week, he and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case related to retaining expensive state gifts during his tenure as Prime Minister.