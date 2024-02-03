Pakistan Court Sentences Imran Khan And Wife To Seven Years In 'Un-Islamic Nikah' Case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to seven years in prison in a case related to an alleged violation of the Islamic practice of observing a mandatory pause between two marriages, known as Iddat. The case was filed by Bibi's first husband, Khawar Maneka, who claimed that the couple was in an adulterous relationship before their marriage, which is punishable by death by stoning.