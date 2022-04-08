Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pak PM Imran Khan 'Regrets' SC Ruling On Rejection Of No-Trust Vote

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says he regrets Supreme Court ruling on deputy speaker's decision on rejection of no-trust motion against him. 

Pak PM Imran Khan 'Regrets' SC Ruling On Rejection Of No-Trust Vote
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 10:48 pm

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says he regrets Supreme Court ruling on deputy speaker's decision on rejection of no-trust motion against him. 

"I respect judiciary, but Supreme Court should have looked at threat letter before issuing its verdict"said Imran Khan in his address to nation ahead of the no-trust vote scheduled tomorrow..

The cricketer-turned-politician also repeated allegation that US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan.

Related stories

'Kaptaan' Imran Khan To Make 'Important Announcement' In Address To Nation: Minister

Pak Govt Appoints Commission To Probe ‘Foreign Conspiracy’ Behind Toppling Imran Khan Regime

"No power can dictate terms to India which is a sovereign nation", he also added

Alead of the no-trust vote, he said he will not accept imported government and called for peaceful street protests on Sunday evening. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

Tags

International Pakistan PM Imran Khan Supreme Court No-Trust Vote National Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Pak SC Deputy Speaker
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India