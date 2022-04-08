Pakistan PM Imran Khan says he regrets Supreme Court ruling on deputy speaker's decision on rejection of no-trust motion against him.

"I respect judiciary, but Supreme Court should have looked at threat letter before issuing its verdict"said Imran Khan in his address to nation ahead of the no-trust vote scheduled tomorrow..

The cricketer-turned-politician also repeated allegation that US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan.

"No power can dictate terms to India which is a sovereign nation", he also added

Alead of the no-trust vote, he said he will not accept imported government and called for peaceful street protests on Sunday evening.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)