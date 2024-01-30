An Indian Student, Neel Acharya, who was pursuing a double major in computer science and data science at the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University, has been confirmed dead, according to the officials.
US: Indian Student Of Purdue University Found Dead After Going Missing| Know What Happened
As per media reports, earlier on Monday, the Indian student Neel Acharya's mother reported on social media that he had been missing since January 28. .
"Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28( 12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything," she wrote on X.
What did the university say?
As per local reports, the news of Neel’s death has been confirmed by the interim Computer Science head Chris Clifton.
"It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away," Clifton said, as per The Exponent.
"My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected," he added.
Reasponding to Neel's mother's tweet, India's Consulate General in Chicago said, "(The) Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel’s family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help".