US: Indian Student Of Purdue University Found Dead After Going Missing| Know What Happened

As per media reports, earlier on Monday, Neel's mother reported on social media that he had been missing since January 28.

"Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28( 12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything," she wrote on X.