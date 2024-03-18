Iceland's Latest Volcanic Eruption Crosses Road | In Pics

This image provided by Iceland Civil Defense shows lava erupting from a volcano between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland.
Plumes of smoke rise from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland.
The lava flow that crossed Grindavikurvegur, the road to Grindavik in Iceland a day after the volcanic eruption. A volcanic system on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the country’s southwest erupted late Saturday for the fourth time in three months.
The active vents on the eruptive fissure in Iceland a day after the volcanic eruption.
The lava flow that crossed Grindavikurvegur, the road to Grindavik in Iceland a day after the volcanic eruption.
Spectators watch plumes of smoke from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland.