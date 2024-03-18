International

Iceland's Latest Volcanic Eruption Crosses Road | In Pics

In Iceland, Lava from a volcanic eruption flowed towards defences around the town of Grindavik. Scientists on Sunday said the eruption appeared to be weakening and would probably peter out within hours. The volcanic system on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the country's southwest erupted late Saturday for the fourth time in three months, sending orange fireballs of lava into the night sky.