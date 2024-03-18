International

Iceland's Latest Volcanic Eruption Crosses Road | In Pics

In Iceland, Lava from a volcanic eruption flowed towards defences around the town of Grindavik. Scientists on Sunday said the eruption appeared to be weakening and would probably peter out within hours. The volcanic system on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the country's southwest erupted late Saturday for the fourth time in three months, sending orange fireballs of lava into the night sky.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
Iceland Volcano | Photo: Iceland Civil Defense via AP

This image provided by Iceland Civil Defense shows lava erupting from a volcano between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland.

1/7
Iceland%20Volcano
Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Plumes of smoke rise from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland.

Advertisement
2/7
Iceland%20Volcano
Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Plumes of smoke rise from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland.

Advertisement
3/7
Iceland%20Volcano
Iceland Volcano | Photo: Iceland Civil Defense via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

This image provided by Iceland Civil Defense shows lava erupting from a volcano between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland.

4/7
Iceland%20Volcano
Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The lava flow that crossed Grindavikurvegur, the road to Grindavik in Iceland a day after the volcanic eruption. A volcanic system on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the country’s southwest erupted late Saturday for the fourth time in three months.

Advertisement
5/7
Iceland%20Volcano
Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The active vents on the eruptive fissure in Iceland a day after the volcanic eruption.

Advertisement
6/7
Iceland%20Volcano
Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The lava flow that crossed Grindavikurvegur, the road to Grindavik in Iceland a day after the volcanic eruption.

Advertisement
7/7
Iceland%20Volcano
Iceland Volcano | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Spectators watch plumes of smoke from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement