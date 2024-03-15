International

Elections Underway In Russia As Putin Set To Secure 6 More Years | In Pics

Elections are underway in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin's rule is almost certain to be extended by six more years. In the election, that comes as Moscow's war in Ukraine enters its third year, voters are casting their ballots Friday through Sunday at polling stations across the vast country's 11 time zones, as well as in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. Russians also can vote online, the first time the option has been used in a presidential contest; more than 200,000 people in Moscow voted online soon after the polls opened, authorities said.

March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
       
Russia Presidential Election | Photo: AP

A woman casts a ballot at a polling station during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, 6418 kms (3566 miles) east of Moscow, Russia. Voters in Russia are heading to the polls for a presidential election that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule after he clamped down on dissent.

Russia Presidential Election | Photo: AP
Voters wait to get their ballots at a polling station during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, 6418 kms. (3566 miles) east of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Presidential Election | Photo: AP
Students of the Maritime State University named after admiral Gennady Nevelskoy attend a voting at a polling station during the presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, 6418 kms. (3566 miles) east of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Presidential Election | Photo: AP
A student of the Maritime State University named after admiral Gennady Nevelskoy leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, 6418 kms. (3566 miles) east of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Presidential Election | Photo: AP
A woman leaves a voting booth at a polling station in the Pacific Higher Naval School during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, east of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Presidential Election | Photo: AP
A military cadet prepares to cast a ballot at a polling station in the Pacific Higher Naval School during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, east of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Presidential Election | Photo: AP, File
People walk past a billboard with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and words reading "The West doesn't need Russia, we need Russia!" in a street in Sevastopol, Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday called on people in Ukraine's occupied regions to vote, telling them and Russians that participation in the elections is "manifestation of patriotic feeling,"

Russia Presidential Election | Photo: AP
A pedestrian walks past a billboard which promotes the presidential election with words in Russian: "Together we are strong, we vote for Russia!" is seen in a street in Donetsk of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Russia Presidential Election | Photo: AP
A couple walk past billboards which promote the presidential election with words in Russian: "Your voice is important" in a street in Luhansk, the capital of Russian-controlled Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Russia Presidential Election | Photo: AP
Volunteers, one of them with the flag reading "let's go to the elections" promote the presidential election in a street in Donetsk, the capital of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

