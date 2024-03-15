International

Elections Underway In Russia As Putin Set To Secure 6 More Years | In Pics

Elections are underway in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin's rule is almost certain to be extended by six more years. In the election, that comes as Moscow's war in Ukraine enters its third year, voters are casting their ballots Friday through Sunday at polling stations across the vast country's 11 time zones, as well as in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. Russians also can vote online, the first time the option has been used in a presidential contest; more than 200,000 people in Moscow voted online soon after the polls opened, authorities said.