Elections Underway In Russia As Putin Set To Secure 6 More Years | In Pics

A woman casts a ballot at a polling station during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, 6418 kms (3566 miles) east of Moscow, Russia. Voters in Russia are heading to the polls for a presidential election that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule after he clamped down on dissent.
Voters wait to get their ballots at a polling station during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, 6418 kms. (3566 miles) east of Moscow, Russia.
Students of the Maritime State University named after admiral Gennady Nevelskoy attend a voting at a polling station during the presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, 6418 kms. (3566 miles) east of Moscow, Russia.
A student of the Maritime State University named after admiral Gennady Nevelskoy leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, 6418 kms. (3566 miles) east of Moscow, Russia.
A woman leaves a voting booth at a polling station in the Pacific Higher Naval School during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, east of Moscow, Russia.
A military cadet prepares to cast a ballot at a polling station in the Pacific Higher Naval School during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, east of Moscow, Russia.
People walk past a billboard with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and words reading "The West doesn't need Russia, we need Russia!" in a street in Sevastopol, Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday called on people in Ukraine's occupied regions to vote, telling them and Russians that participation in the elections is "manifestation of patriotic feeling,"
A pedestrian walks past a billboard which promotes the presidential election with words in Russian: "Together we are strong, we vote for Russia!" is seen in a street in Donetsk of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
A couple walk past billboards which promote the presidential election with words in Russian: "Your voice is important" in a street in Luhansk, the capital of Russian-controlled Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.
Volunteers, one of them with the flag reading "let's go to the elections" promote the presidential election in a street in Donetsk, the capital of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.