Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Afghanistan: Woman Flogged For Going To Shop Without Male Guardian

Home International

Afghanistan: Woman Flogged For Going To Shop Without Male Guardian

Last week, three women and 11 men were flogged following the orders of an Afghan court after they were found guilty of theft and "moral crimes"

Video grab of the woman getting whipped in Afghanistan
Video grab of the woman getting whipped in Afghanistan | Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 6:57 pm

A woman in Afghanistan was seen being brutally flogged in public for allegedly flouting the Taliban's conservative rule that prohibits women from going to shops without a male guardian.
In an almost two-minute video clip, posted on Twitter by a user named Shabnam Nasimi, reportedly from the Takhar province, the woman can be seen being whipped.
"The women of Afghanistan are experiencing hell on earth under Taliban regime. We mustn't turn a blind eye," Shabnam Nasimi wrote along with the video.

Last week, three women and 11 men were flogged following the orders of an Afghan court after they were found guilty of theft and "moral crimes", it was reported.
Those being punished received between 21 and 39 lashes each, after being convicted in a local court of theft and adultery, reports said adding that hundreds of people attended the lashings and a ban was imposed on taking photos and video.
The resumption of the practice underscored the Taliban's intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada also ordered judges last month to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions and floggings.
The Taliban carried out punishments in public during their first rule that ended in late 2001.

Tags

International Hibatullah Akhundzada Adultery Afghanistan Shabnam Nasimi Islamic Law Public Executions Takhar Province
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans