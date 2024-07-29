Hub4Business

Using Instant Approval Credit Cards To Build Or Rebuild Your Credit

Checking your credit score before approving your Credit Card application is a standard procedure implemented by banks and financial institutions.

Axis Bank
Using Instant Approval Credit Cards To Build Or Rebuild Your Credit
info_icon

So, whether you are a new-to-credit borrower or an already existing Credit Card user, building and maintaining your credit is crucial for various purposes, even when you apply for a Credit Card.

So, let us discuss in this blog how you can use your Instant Approval Credit Cards to build or rebuild your credit score.

What are Instant Approval Credit Cards?

As the name suggests, these cards give you instant benefits with a digital and quick Credit Card application process, fast approval and quick activation of your Credit Card. Instant cards have recently grown in popularity because of their quick processing, which makes them a great utility for fulfilling financial needs.

The eligibility criteria for such cards are easy to pass, such as having a regular source of income. Although meeting eligibility criteria does not guarantee Credit Card approval, they however, increase the chances of owning an Instant Approval Credit Cards.

How does using an Instant Approval Credit Card help your credit?

● Paying bills on time

Use your Credit Card to pay recurring bills, such as electricity, internet, or other utility bills, on time. This helps you build your credit score. Along with these bills, clear your Credit Card dues on time. It also boosts your credit score.

● Apply for small EMIs

If you are a new-to-credit borrower or looking for ways to rebuild your credit score, get an Instant Credit Card online and purchase necessary items at affordable prices through EMIs (preferably no-cost EMIs). Select the duration suitable for repayment and set an auto-debit instruction for the same.

Timely payment of EMIs will help you build or rebuild your credit.

● Do not overuse your Credit Card

While carrying out your expenses using your Credit Card, keep in mind that there is a utilisation limit set for cardholders. This is known as the Credit Utilisation Ratio (CUR), which is calculated by dividing the used credit limit by the total credit limit.

If the ratio is high, it means that you are overly dependent on your Credit Card. Maintaining this ratio implies a well-managed credit allocation, which eventually helps your credit score.

● Keep track of your credit report

Monitor your credit report at regular intervals to ensure that your Credit Card usage activities are not hampering your score. If your credit score still needs to be improved, you can always go back to implementing some simple strategies to get it back on track. Thus, checking your credit report is a crucial step in rebuilding or maintaining your credit score.

Conclusion

Credit Cards have proven to be a financial aid when in need. They help you manage your daily expenses and develop a disciplined spending and repayment plan. However, if you have no credit history or a weak credit score, apply for a Credit Card online and implement these simple strategies. It can help you build or rebuild your credit easily.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  3. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  4. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  5. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  2. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  3. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  4. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  5. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Love Transcends Borders As Pakistani Woman Crosses Over To Meet Her Indian Husband
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  3. 'Not Looking To Others To Sort Out': S Jaishankar On India's Border Dispute With China
  4. Day In Pics: July 29, 2024
  5. 'Life Of Hell': IAS Aspirant Writes Letter To Chief Justice On Coaching Centre Deaths
Entertainment News
  1. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  2. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  4. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  5. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
US News
  1. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  2. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  3. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  4. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  5. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
World News
  1. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  2. Bangladesh Declares National Day Of Mourning After Deadly Protests; Internet Restored After 10-Day Shutdown
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Russia Train Derailment: 2 Dead As Passenger Train Derails After Collision With Truck; Over 100 Injured
  5. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Indian Men's Archery Team Go Down Against Turkiye; Nadal Levels Up Against Djokovic In 2nd Set
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics