The Quest Learning Observatory

To maintain the sustainable continuum at the macro level, climatic data on seasons, temperature variance, rainfall, and wind patterns were used to make design choices in selecting tree species, recharge methods, placement, raw materials, etc. Additionally, a solar analysis of the roof/ solar panels and scaffolding showed that the cumulative annual insolation would be 510.5 MWh if the roof were inclined at 16°, a 26 MWh jump from the base case of 9°.