Taxability Of Loans Between Related Persons Or Group Companies – Impact Assessment W.r.t. 53rd GST Council Meeting

In order to ensure uniformity, it has been clarified vide the Circular No.218/12/2024-GST dated 26.06.2024 that supply of services of granting loans / credit / advances, in so far as the consideration is represented by way of interest or discount, is fully exempt under GST. Therefore, it cannot be said that any supply is being provided between the related parties in the form of processing / facilitating / administration of loan, by deeming the same as supply of service as per Section 7(1)(c) read along with entry 2 of Schedule I of the CGST Act, 2017. Consequently, no leavy of GST on the same will be liable.