Hub4Business

Taxability Of Loans Between Related Persons Or Group Companies – Impact Assessment W.r.t. 53rd GST Council Meeting

The 53rd GST Council Meeting reiterated that the interest component on loans granted between related persons or group companies remains exempt from GST under Notification No. 12/2017 – Central Tax (Rate). This clarification is crucial for companies engaging in inter-company loans.

Prateek Bansal, Partner, White & Brief - Advocates & Solicitors
Taxability Of Loans Between Related Persons Or Group Companies – Impact Assessment W.r.t. 53rd GST Council Meeting
info_icon

Prateek Bansal

The 53rd GST Council Meeting reiterated that the interest component on loans granted between related persons or group companies remains exempt from GST under Notification No. 12/2017 – Central Tax (Rate). This clarification is crucial for companies engaging in inter-company loans.

Key Points from the Meeting:

  • The value of supply between related persons should be based on the open market value or the value of supply of goods or services of like kind and quality.

  • For loans between related persons or group companies, the interest charged should reflect the arm's length price.

  • Interest on loans provided by one related entity to another is exempt from GST.

  • Additional charges such as processing fees or administrative charges are subject to GST.

Background

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in India, transactions between related persons or between group companies can be deemed as supplies even if there is no consideration exchanged. This is established under Schedule I of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017. In related-party loans, there is often no processing fee or service charge beyond interest due to existing familiarity and information sharing within the group. This differs from independent lenders, who typically charge processing fees to cover administrative costs and credit assessments. The exemption for the interest component was introduced to address confusion and demands for clarification during GST audits, which led to tax notices.

In order to ensure uniformity, it has been clarified vide the Circular No.218/12/2024-GST dated 26.06.2024 that supply of services of granting loans / credit / advances, in so far as the consideration is represented by way of interest or discount, is fully exempt under GST. Therefore, it cannot be said that any supply is being provided between the related parties in the form of processing / facilitating / administration of loan, by deeming the same as supply of service as per Section 7(1)(c) read along with entry 2 of Schedule I of the CGST Act, 2017. Consequently, no leavy of GST on the same will be liable.

Accordingly, in regards to the proportionate reversal of input tax credit pursuant to this exempt service is not applicable in terms of Explanation (b) to the Rule 43(5) of CGST Rules, 2017. Therefore, it will have no effect on the common credit as well.

Clarification on Taxability

  1. Specific Inclusions:

    • The term “loans” encompasses a broad range of financial transactions, including advances, deposits, and other forms of financial assistance extended within a corporate group.

    • Such transactions between related persons or group companies are deemed taxable supplies under GST.

  2. Valuation for GST Purposes:

    • The value of the loan or financial assistance should be determined as per the GST valuation rules. If interest or other consideration is charged for the loan, that amount is taken as the value of the supply.

    • If no interest is charged, the value of the supply is determined according to Rule 28 of the CGST Rules, which provides for the valuation of supplies between related persons.

  3. Impact on Tax Liability:

    • As these transactions are considered as supplies, they attract GST at the applicable rate for such financial services.

    • Businesses must ensure they account for GST on such intra-group financial transactions and remit the appropriate tax to the government.

Income Tax Implications

Interest Deductibility:

  • Interest on loans taken from related parties is generally deductible for the borrowing entity, provided the loan is used for business purposes.

  • The interest expense must be reasonable and at arm's length to be deductible. Excessive interest rates might be disallowed under Section 40A(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Deemed Dividend:

  • Such loans may be treated as deemed dividends if the company has accumulated profits taxable in the hands of the recipient shareholder.

Thin Capitalization Rules:

  • These rules restrict the deductibility of interest paid by an Indian company to its foreign associated enterprises if the debt-equity ratio exceeds a specified threshold (generally 3:1 for other than banking or insurance companies).

  • The disallowed interest under thin capitalization rules is not deductible for tax purposes.

Transfer Pricing

Advanced Pricing Agreements (APAs):

  • Companies can enter into APAs with tax authorities to agree on transfer pricing methods for loans and interest rates in advance, reducing the risk of future disputes.

Cross-border Loans

Withholding Tax:

  • Interest paid on cross-border loans to related entities is subject to withholding tax under the Income Tax Act.

  • The rate of withholding tax may be reduced under applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs).

Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Compliance:

  • Loans between Indian entities and their foreign affiliates must comply with FEMA regulations, including the External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) framework.

Transfer Pricing and BEPS:

  • Cross-border loans are scrutinized under Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Action Plan 4, which limits the deductibility of interest to combat profit shifting through excessive interest deductions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  2. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 45 Dead, Toll Rising Rapidly; Rescue Work On At Massive Scale
  3. Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail Derailment: Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Short Terminated | Full List
  4. Chaos Erupts As Technical Snag Delays Mumbai Local Train Services During Rush Hours
  5. SC Grants Bail To NCP Leader Nawab Malik On Medical Grounds
Entertainment News
  1. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Superhero Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark In India
  2. Saira Banu Reveals Sanjay Dutt Wanted To Marry Her When He Was A Toddler - Check Viral Post Inside
  3. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  4. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  5. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
US News
  1. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  2. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  3. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  4. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  5. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
World News
  1. China Reports 7 More Deaths From Torrential Rains Brought By Tropical Storm Gaemi
  2. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
  3. Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump
  4. Elon Musk Calls Maduro A 'Dictator' In Tech Billionaire's Latest Blow-up Against Foreign Leader
  5. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
Latest Stories
  1. ‘CBI Is Poetic, Kejriwal’s Arrest Is Insurance Arrest’: AAP Supremo’s Lawyer Counters Probe Agency
  2. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 30, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Maharashtra: Police Files Murder Case Against Ex-Husband Of US Woman Found Chained In Forest
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  6. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 45 Dead, Toll Rising Rapidly; Rescue Work On At Massive Scale
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh In Action For Bronze; India Vs Ireland In Men's Hockey