SMFG India Credit Launches Its 1000th Branch; Commemorates Milestone With Special Cover & My Stamp Release

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Shantanu Mitra, CEO & MD of SMFG India Credit, stated, “The inauguration of our 1000th branch is a significant milestone that demonstrates our deep commitment to providing formal credit access to people across India and helping them achieve financial independence. As we celebrate this achievement, we are proud to release a Special Cover with My Stamp in association with Department of Post, symbolising the significance of the growth achieved by the company so far and the contributions to India’s financial services sector. Our journey has been one of continuous evolution, adapting to the changing needs of our customers while staying true to our mission of enabling access to financial services to all and achieving fulfilled growth”