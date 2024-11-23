Revolutionizing Customer Support Through Automated Log Analysis: Hrishikesh Rajesh Mane's Innovation At Vmware

Hrishikesh's work has had an enduring impact right up till today, where VMware's global support operations are significantly amplified to be better geared towards supporting the millions of customers all over the globe. This success stands testimony to his mastery in utilizing innovative solutions with novel technology and deepened infrastructure understanding for driving large improvements in customer-support operations. It achieved, besides all its immediate objectives in terms of improvement in support efficiency, a new benchmark to automated log analysis and proactive security monitoring in cloud infrastructure environments.